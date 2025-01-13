PAP leader says Gambia suffering from poor leadership

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Ebrima Tabora Manneh, the leader of the opposition People’s Alliance Party (PAP), has criticised President Adama Barrow’s leadership, stating that it has led to significant suffering among Gambians.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Manneh claimed government has “woefully failed” in managing economic resources, resulting in high unemployment and inadequate public services. He said the current economic conditions are dire, with many citizens experiencing hardship and starvation due to ineffective governance.

Manneh argued that Barrow and his close associates have ‘hijacked’ the country for their own personal interest.

“The Gambia is suffering because a few individuals have decided to prioritise their interest over the national interest,” he alleged

“There is rampant corruption, misplaced priorities, mismanagement of resources, and ineptitude,” Manneh added.

He said the high cost of living in the country, foreign domination of the economy, poor healthcare, education, agriculture and high rate of unemployment continue to force the country’s youthful population to take the ‘Backway’ journey across the sea.

“The Gambia’s current situation requires prompt and proactive actions. The Gambia is like a sinking boat that needs to be rescued,” he said.

He also criticised government’s poor policies in dealing with farmers.

Economy

Manneh said government is currently living under empty coffers and sooner or later it would declare bankruptcy, if nothing serious is done to address the current situation.

“It is the right time for Gambians to open their eyes and do the needful in 2026,” he said.

He assured that a PAP government will fight against corruption and restore the country’s economy to a healthy state.