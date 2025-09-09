An open message to Talib Bensouda and his supporters

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

Talib Bensouda’s recent decision to withdraw his candidacy for the United Democratic Party (UDP) flag bearer contest is a welcome and responsible move, one that reflects a recognition of the weight of public commitments and the importance of party unity. For that, I commend him.

However, the simultaneous resignation from his role as National Organising Secretary raises critical questions at a pivotal moment for the party and the country. While personal conviction must be respected, public office especially within a political movement as significant as the UDP requires steadfastness, patience, and an unflinching commitment to collective values.

It is important to remember that in politics, we do not serve personalities, but principles. Our allegiance must not lie with any one individual, no matter how capable or charismatic, but with the ideals we claim to uphold. As the first Caliph of Islam, Abu Bakr (RA), wisely reminded the Ummah: “He who worships Muhammad (SAW), let him know that Muhammad is dead. But he who worships Allah, know that Allah is Ever-Living.” That timeless message reminds us not to anchor our faith or our politics in individuals, but in enduring truth and principle.

UDP is not the property of one man or one generation. It is a democratic institution built on the sacrifices and trust of thousands across The Gambia. As such, its continuity and credibility depend on internal discipline, consistency, and a shared commitment to the greater good. When individual ambition threatens to eclipse party unity, or when public statements are reversed without adequate reflection or explanation, it weakens not just the individual but the very fabric of the democratic process.

Talib Bensouda remains a young, gifted, and promising leader. But promise alone is not enough. Leadership demands honour, accountability, and the humility to acknowledge when one’s actions have caused confusion or division. The manner in which he re-engages the party going forward, if he so chooses will matter deeply. Redemption in politics, as in life, is always possible, but it begins with openness, not silence; with transparency, not retreat.

To his supporters, I urge reflection and restraint. Passion for a leader is understandable but let that passion always be in service of principle, not personality. The UDP must not become a platform for factionalism, but remain a beacon of unity and democratic progress in The Gambia.

Our country needs strong institutions, disciplined leaders, and faithful servants of the public trust. Let us all hold ourselves—and those we support to that higher standard.

For The Gambia, Our Homeland.

Yanks Sawo

UK

A far cry from Gambia: Resigning on ethical grounds

Dear Editor,

By now, many politicians and public officials in The Gambia should have long resigned to show respect for self, for citizens and to uphold the integrity and decency of institutions. After official inquiries having adversely mentioned these public officials, they do not only refuse to resign, but the appointing authority and their colleagues would also ignore those findings or claim there was no evidence and if there were, they said such evidence was weak!

But here is the Deputy Prime Minister of UK and the deputy leader of the ruling Labour Party resigning from her prestigious post. Mrs Angela Rayner is resigning simply because a report noted that she did not pay taxes for her home. She acknowledged that she didn’t pay because she did not have a correct legal advice.

For that matter, the report noted that Mrs Rayner May have violated the ministerial code! On that basis, even before the Prime Minister sacked her, she resigned on her own based on ethical considerations. She abandoned her good job!

Why do we think the West remains superior and dominant in the world with all the crimes and atrocities they commit against the rest of the world? Accountability. Nothing else. In their institutions, they ensure the rule of law and ethics are upheld hence accountability. That is their strength!

But, down in The Gambia, we claim we are God-fearing people as we tout religion as a badge while trumpeting our culture as our strength. Our religions and cultures proclaim morality, dignity, honour and character. Our elders used to say that they would rather be slaughtered than be disgraced or lie.

But today, we are not only corrupt and inefficient but we wear them with pride and pomposity! Even when we create laws and establish professional standards and ethics, we are quick to disregard them with impunity.

Instead of upholding the principles and standards of our religion, culture and law, we are only good at twisting them to enable and protect corruption, abuse, injustice and unethical conduct. Is it no wonder therefore that corruption, inefficiency and incompetence are widespread in our government and society? Is it any strange that in the midst of plenty, there is so much hunger, poverty, deprivation and despair.

Think about it!

For The Gambia Our Gambia

Madi Jobarteh

Kembujeh