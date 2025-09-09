The challenge of absconding migrant workers in Spain

- Advertisement -

Reports that Gambian migrant workers have begun absconding in Spain under the seasonal labour program have triggered both concern and reflection at home. While the initiative was hailed as a lifeline for youth seeking opportunities abroad, the news of workers abandoning their contracts risks undermining the program’s credibility and sustainability.

The seasonal work scheme was designed as a structured pathway—allowing Gambians to earn legally, send remittances, and return with skills and savings. For a country grappling with high youth unemployment and persistent irregular migration, it presented a model for safe and dignified mobility.

Yet, if absconding becomes widespread, host countries may view Gambian workers as unreliable, jeopardising future agreements and closing doors for others still hoping for such opportunities.

The decision to abscond is often rooted in desperation. Many migrants face difficult working conditions, low wages, or the fear of returning to a cycle of unemployment at home. For some, overstaying seems the only chance at building a better future.

But while their choices are understandable, the consequences extend beyond the individual. It threatens the trust between governments, tarnishes the country’s image abroad, and risks the collapse of carefully negotiated labour migration frameworks.

This development calls for sober action. First, authorities must engage with both the Spanish government and workers themselves to understand the root causes of dissatisfaction.

Transparent monitoring of recruitment practices, fair contracts, and adequate pre-departure orientation are essential. The government must also address the structural issues that drive young people to take such risks: limited job creation, weak social safety nets, and lack of confidence in local opportunities.

Ultimately, the absconding trend is not just about Spain. It is a mirror reflecting the urgency for The Gambia to create meaningful livelihoods at home. If left unchecked, the dream of legal migration could collapse under the weight of frustration and mistrust.

This is something that needs urgent government intervention to safeguard the integrity of the nation.