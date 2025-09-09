POLITICAL PARTIES URGED TO INTRODUCE TERM LIMITS FOR LEADERS

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Madi Jobarteh, a prominent human rights activist, has called on all Gambian political parties to introduce term limits for their leaders.

In a recent write-up shared with The Standard, Jobarteh emphasised that term limits are essential to promote healthy democratic practices, prevent the concentration of power, and encourage new leadership within parties.

He argued that without term limits, parties risk stagnation and the undermining of democratic values. Jobarteh urged political parties to take the lead in reform by adopting clear rules that restrict the number of terms any individual can serve, fostering accountability and fresh ideas in governance.

“At the heart of the proposed reforms is a call to revise political party constitutions to ensure effective internal democracy, transparency, and accountability. Central to this is the introduction of term limits, with executive committee members, including the party chairperson, limited to two terms,” Jobarteh said.

This measure, he added, aims to prevent entrenchment of power and encourage periodic leadership renewal.

“The reforms also seek to eliminate autocratic tendencies by abolishing the position of Secretary General or Party Leader titles which I consider inappropriate for modern democratic parties. In its place, the party will be led by a Party Chairperson, elected every five years after every presidential election.”

He added that importantly the Chairperson will not be eligible to contest as a presidential flag bearer, reinforcing neutrality and strengthening internal checks and balances.

“Rather, the Party Chairperson will guide and oversee the selection of a flag bearer and the nomination of other party candidates for National Assembly and local elections. The selection of these candidates will be conducted through primaries in which party delegates will vote.”

He said parties should also introduce a running mate system even if not in the Constitution.

“A flag bearer candidate will identify an alternate gender for running mate as vice president. A person will not contest for more than twice for flag bearer,” he advised.

Mr Jobarteh’s comments came on the heels of heated flag bearer contest in the main opposition United Democratic Party.