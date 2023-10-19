Another headache for GFF as World Cup double header nears

- Advertisement -

Even with the excitement over the Afcon draw still boiling, with fans calling for a test match, the Gambia Football Federation GFF has since shifted its focus to a more imminent task.

The country’s long journey in search of a place at the World Cup finals in 2026 starts in 25 days time with an away and home match against Burundi.

Burundi, like The Gambia, does not have a Caf approved venue and will in the next few days announce its preferred venue where the Scoprions must travel to. The return leg is only a few days apart with the Gambia expected to name a venue before the end of this month.

Contacted about the venue for Gambia’s match, the second vice president of the GFF Ebou Faye said nothing has been decided on that yet. Burundi is yet to fix a date for their home leg but both legs should be played between 13 and 21 November. “The Gambia will pick a date and venue as soon as Burundi decided,” Faye said.

On the Afcon, Mr Faye said there are plans for a pre tournament camping as was the case the last time. “ But the focus now at this moment is the world cup qualifiers,” he said.