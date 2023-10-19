GINA BASS SPRINTS TO THE ALTAR

- Advertisement -

Embraces Islam

Gambian track queen Gina bass is getting married on Saturday.

She is marrying Mustapha Bittaye who is said to be her manager. Ahead of the great day, the double Olympian is reported to have converted to Islam.

The Gambia Athletic Association GAA yesterday posted the following message on the country’s most famous sprinter: “Congratulations to our all time best female sprinter Gina Bass who embraces Islam and bears the name Mariama Bass before her marriage to her partner and manager Mr Mustapha Bittaye later this weekend”.

Sources close to the GAA said the marriage will take place on Saturday 21.