GPA conduct free clinical breast screening for staff

By Olimatou Coker

As an annual international health campaign to increase awareness on breast cancer, the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) n collaboration with Medicare Clinic has on Tuesday conducted a free clinical breast screening for its female staff.

The activity is the first of its kind which is aimed at offering free clinical breast screening for its female staff, hence observing the awareness month.

Haruna John, the Gambia Ports Authority deputy managing director, expressed delight in holding such an event and thanked partners for the immense support making the day successful.

“Thank you for joining GPA in showing solidarity and raising awareness on breast cancer. October is breast cancer month and we are here to raise awareness on how to fight breast cancer and also make our women be more aware,” he said.

Sainabou Ceesay, the deputy director of Internal Audit at the Gambia Ports Authority and Swadou Jatta, president of the GPA Female Staff Association, both highlighted the importance in awareness raising, ensuring women understand the general signs and symptoms of cancer and how to self-examine.

Dr. Kehinde Odunton, a specialist at Medicare Clinic, talked on the dangers of breast cancer, highlighting the causes and preventive mechanisms.

He advised men to be aware of their health status, warning that they can also develop breast cancer.