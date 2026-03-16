Another International Women’s Day – Whither Gambian women?

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Dear Editor,

Once again, we observed another International Women’s Day, whose objective is to focus attention on one of the most significant segments of our society, the women. However, in the case of Gambian women, is there much to celebrate, considering how they seem to have been continuously squeezed at the bottom rung of the society, hardly given much room to maneuver?

However, comparing the status of the women between the Adama Barrow administration and his predecessor, Yahya Jammeh, it is a well-known fact that they fared much better under the Jammeh regime, at least from what was visible on the surface. In addition to the fact that for most part of the Jammeh administration, we have had a woman vice president, there were also more women in many important positions of responsibility, compared to what obtains today under the Barrow administration.

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Of course, at the beginning, things looked quite promising with the Barrow regime having had a succession of women vice presidents, a female speaker of the National Assembly, several cabinet ministers and various senior cadres in the public services, including the secretary general and head of the civil service, and at least two regional governors. Everyone was therefore anticipating that it was just a matter of time before this country would have had its first woman district seyfo, which had, since the dawn of time, the exclusive reserve of the menfolk and a no-go are for the women. However, instead of such a thing ever happening as anticipated, we saw a downward slide, with the vice president position being permanently snatched away from them and given to the men. Both the speaker and secretary general positions were given to the men. Even the two women regional governors were unceremoniously removed and replaced by men, and since then, there has not even been an assistant woman regional governor, let alone a governor. Out of a cabinet of more than 20, there are only three women ministers which is definitely far below the continental average.

Similarly, out of 53 elected National Assembly members, we have only three women and instead of using the powers given to him by the constitution to nominate five women to try and make up for that deficit, President Barrow instead nominated only two women, with the position of speaker and his deputy being given to the men.

It had been a similar situation with several other state institutions, with the men dominating at almost every level. It is certainly not because there are no sufficiently qualified women to take up leadership positions within the administration, but it seems to be a deliberate policy of the administration to continuously overlook the women for positions of leadership. Therefore, Gambian women need to fight their own battle for emancipation, rather wait for this male-centric administration to come to their rescue.

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DA Jawo

Kanifing

Menstrual health should not be a luxury in The Gambia

Dear Editor

Menstruation is a natural part of life for every woman and girl. Yet in our country many girls still struggle to access sanitary pads because of cost or availability. This is not just a personal matter — it is a public health and education issue.

When girls cannot afford sanitary products, some miss school during their menstrual cycle. Others are forced to use unsafe alternatives that may cause infections or discomfort. This affects their confidence, dignity, and ability to fully participate in society.

Across the world, governments are beginning to recognise that menstrual health products are basic necessities. Some countries now provide free sanitary products in schools or remove taxes on them to make them more affordable.

The Gambia should also start a national conversation about this issue. Providing free or subsidised sanitary pads in schools could make a real difference in the lives of thousands of young girls.

Menstrual health should never be treated as a luxury. It is part of human dignity, education, and public health. I hope our leaders, civil society organisations, and citizens can begin discussing practical ways to ensure every Gambian girl has access to sanitary products. A healthy and confident generation of girls benefits the entire nation.

‘A Concerned Citizen’