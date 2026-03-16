Koriteh in a time of rising prices

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As the holy month of Ramadan gradually draws to a close, many families across The Gambia are preparing for the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, locally known as Koriteh.

Traditionally, this period is marked by excitement, shopping for new clothes, the preparation of delicious meals, and visits to relatives and friends. However, this year’s preparations are unfolding under the shadow of rising prices and growing economic uncertainty.

In markets and shops across the country, parents are rushing to buy clothes for their children and stock up on food items for the festive day. Yet the joy that usually accompanies these preparations is mixed with anxiety. The prices of essential goods such as rice, sugar, cooking oil and fabrics have climbed steadily, placing many households under significant financial pressure.

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Part of this price increase is linked to global economic instability, including tensions and conflict in the Middle East. Disruptions in trade routes and rising transportation costs often ripple across international markets, eventually affecting small economies like The Gambia. As a result, commodities that families depend on for Koriteh celebrations are becoming increasingly expensive.

For many parents, the challenge this year is balancing tradition with reality. While every family wants to see their children dressed in new clothes and enjoy a good meal on the day of Koriteh, not everyone can afford the same level of celebration as in previous years. Some households may have to scale down their spending, buy fewer items, or delay certain purchases altogether.

Despite these difficulties, the true spirit of Koriteh remains rooted in gratitude, generosity, and togetherness. The celebration is not only about material preparations but also about strengthening family bonds and sharing with those in need.

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This year’s Koriteh may be simpler for many families, but it may also remind society that the essence of the festival lies in unity, compassion, and faith rather than the size of the feast or the price of the clothes.