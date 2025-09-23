Another man convicted for operating pharmacy without license

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Bundung magistrates’ court presided over by Magistrate Ismaila Dibba on Thursday sentenced one Alagie Jabbi to a fine of D100, 000, in default, to serve 3 years in prison after being found guilty on a single count charge of operating a pharmacy in Sanchaba without a licence.

When the charge was read to him, the accused pleaded guilty and asked for mercy, begging that he is a family man and breadwinner of his family.

In handing down sentencing, Magistrate Dibba said the evidence presented in the case clearly demonstrated that the convict knowingly and deliberately operated a pharmacy without the necessary licence, and that is not a trivial matter, because pharmacies are entrusted with the critical responsibility of dispensing medications that can heal, but can also cause significant harm if misused or improperly administered.

“The convict’s actions bypassed the safeguards put in place to ensure that medications are dispensed safely, accurately and in accordance with professional standards. The potential consequences of such actions are grave because patients who relied on the convict’s pharmacy were put at risk of receiving incorrect dosages, counterfeit medications, or drugs that were improperly stored or handled,” the magistrate said.

He further argued that the act not only endangered individual health, but also undermined public confidence in the healthcare system as a country.

“In determining an appropriate sentence, the court must consider several factors, the nature and severity of the offence, the convict’s intent, the potential harm caused, and the need to deter others from engaging in similar conduct. This court is determined to send a clear message that operating a pharmacy without a licence is a serious offence that will be met with significant consequences. Therefore, the convict is ordered to pay a fine of D100,000 to reflect the seriousness of the offence and to deter future violations. He said in default, the convict shall be committed to a prison term of 3 years and upon release, the convict will be placed on probation for a period of 3 years, during which he is prohibited from engaging in any activity related to the dispensing or sale of medications.

Police Inspector Bobo Jarju was the prosecuting officer in the case.