APRC calls for transparency over Jammeh’s assets, reparations

Press release

The National Executive Committee of the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), under the leadership of Fabakary Tombong Jatta, expresses its full solidarity with the people of The Gambia in their just demand for total transparency and accountability in the management and sale of assets belonging to former President Yahya Jammeh.

Since the establishment of the Janneh Commission in 2017, the APRC has consistently insisted on a fair, lawful, and transparent process in handling the assets of the former president and cautioned against the weaponisation of justice, and the risk of substituting one form of misappropriation with another — this time wrapped in selective retribution and concealed transactions.

We are seriously concerned that preliminary reports suggest that some of the former president’s assets were sold at highly undervalued prices to connected individuals and friends, which undermines due process.

Even more troubling is the continuous refusal of the Ministry of Justice to provide the Gambian people with details on how the assets were recovered, managed and disposed of

The APRC is particularly concerned regarding the compensation of a selected group of ‘victims’ identified during the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) process. Millions of dalasis were reportedly paid out to individuals through the Victims’ Centre well before the TRRC concluded its findings. Yet, to this day, the identities of these recipients and the amounts disbursed remain hidden from public view.

Repeated requests by the APRC for the publication of this list have been ignored. If national accountability is truly the goal, then these payments must also be included in any comprehensive audit or asset recovery inquiry.

The APRC urges the government to take immediate corrective action. The voices of our citizens demanding accountability cannot be dismissed or delayed. Failure to act risks deepening national mistrust and eroding public confidence in government’s ability to ensure justice.

The APRC remains steadfast in its commitment to peace, justice, and national unity. The pursuit of justice and accountability in the assets of former president Jammeh is no longer a partisan issue — it is a national concern and the government is urged to act immediately.