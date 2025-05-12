3 councils dispute claims of buying Jammeh’s tractors

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

At least three Area Councils listed to have purchased tractors from former president Jammeh’s seized assets have said they have no such records.

A list released by the Ministry of Justice Saturday indicated that 38 tractors were purchased by councils as follows; West Coast Region-8 tractors, North Bank -4, Lower River -3, Central River -5 Upper River -4, Kanifing Municipality (KMC) 11, while the BCC is said to have bought 3 tractors at D100K per vehicle.

- Advertisement -

However, the chairman of the Brikama Area Council Yankuba Darboe, yesterday shared the following clarifications.

“It has come to my attention that there are reports suggesting the Brikama Area Council (BAC) was allocated eight tractors. I wish to clarify that this information is entirely new to me. After making inquiries, no one within the BAC appears to have any knowledge of such an allocation. To the best of our understanding, my administration has not inherited any tractors from the previous council”.

Another council, the BCC said even though they paid for 3 tractors at D100K each, they have not yet received any.

- Advertisement -

The mayor of KMC Talib Bensouda told The Standard that so far, there is no record showing that the council bought tractors from the Janneh Commission. “People would have seen them in service anyway. KMC only have two secondhand tractors which were inherited from the former council (one of which is out of service) and we now depend on 30 Mbalit vehicles (bought brand new) for all our waste management services,” the mayor later wrote of Facebook.

However, Chairman Landing Sanneh of MansaKonko Area Council confirmed that his council received 3 tractors only two of which arrived in good condition. “We deployed one to the Bureng Lumo and one hear at head office for refuse collection,” Chairman Sanneh said,

The Standard could not reach the other councils.