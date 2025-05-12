UDP defends accountability and right to peaceful protest 

- Advertisement -

Press release

The United Democratic Party (UDP) firmly holds President Adama Barrow and his NPP-Kereng Kaffo government responsible for the escalating tensions in The Gambia. The recent arrests of Gambians Against Looted Assets (GALA) protesters, denied their constitutional right to peaceful assembly, has exemplified this government’s disregard for democracy and transparency. Had the Inspector General of Police (IGP) granted GALA’s protest permit, this crisis could have been avoided.

The UDP condemns the continued enforcement of the repressive Public Order Act, an outdated law that stifles freedom of assembly. Section 5 of this Act, which mandates police approval for protests, has been repeatedly abused to suppress dissent. The government’s refusal to grant GALA’s permit without justification reveals its fear of accountability.

The UDP demands the immediate repeal of this draconian law, which contradicts both Gambian and international human rights standards.

The UDP stands in full solidarity with GALA and all Gambian youths demanding transparency in the sale of former President Yahya Jammeh’s seized assets. Their demands are simple:

– Full disclosure of the buyers of Jammeh’s properties.

– Release of all transaction details.

The government’s belated decision to release some detained protesters and partial asset lists is a step in the right direction, but it comes only after unnecessary repression. Had the Barrow administration acted transparently from the start, this unrest could have been prevented .

The UDP reiterates its call for:

1. The immediate dismissal of all charges against GALA members and all protesters.

2. A full, independent audit of Jammeh’s asset sales to ensure no corruption or favouritism influenced the transactions.

3. A national dialogue on police reforms to prevent further abuses of power.

President Barrow’s Kereng Kaffo government cannot continue blaming past regimes while perpetuating the same corruption and repression. The UDP urges all Gambians to remain vigilant and demand accountability from their leaders.

UDP Media Team