APRC denounces coup attempt

By Aisha Tamba

Former ruling APRC has added its voice to growing condemnation of the recent alleged coup plot announced by government.

A statement issued by the party and shared with The Standard reads:

“The APRC Chairman and Party Leader Hon Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta and the entire membership of the APRC Party in solidarity with all concerned parties, nationally and internationally, wish to condemn with utter horror and shock the coup attempt against the democratically elected government of The Gambia by unscrupulous elements from the Gambia Armed Forces. It is indeed a firm conviction to the APRC to reject and denounce all unconstitutional means of changing a legitimate government, especially in a violent manner as intended.

The APRC is however glad to convey our special commendation to members of the security forces particularly the Gambia Armed Forces and the Gambia Police force for their alertness, diligence, and timely intervention to avert what could have resulted into an undesirable state of affairs. We are proud of your work which goes to further assure us of your patriotism and dependability.

The peace and tranquility characterizing President Adama Barrow’s government since his emergence to power is exemplary and indeed cherished throughout the sub-region and beyond. We are therefore as Gambians oblige to preserve it with genuine commitment to the love of country and the reinforcement of the enduring legacy of our forebears. What has been cardinally pledged in our national anthem to build a homeland hinged on living in peace and harmony for the common good of every citizenry must never be betrayed or compromised through lawlessness and selfish objectives. The party recognises President Adama Barrow, as the president and will continue to support his government in all its efforts to develop this country in the next five years. In conclusion, I wish to take this opportunity to wish the President of the Republic, His Excellency Adama Barrow, all Christians, and Gambians a happy peaceful Christmas and New Year.”