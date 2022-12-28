Gov’t inaugurates panel to investigate alleged coup plot

Press Release

Banjul, The Gambia — Members of the public, the Diplomatic and Consular Corps are informed that The Gambia Government has today, Tuesday 27th December, 2022, inaugurated a “Joint Investigative Panel” to investigate the foiled coup plot against the legitimate Government of President Adama Barrow.

The multi-sectoral Panel draws membership from the Ministry of Justice, Office of National Security (ONS), The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), The Gambia Police Force (GPF) and the State Intelligence Service (SIS) to exhaustively, professionally and impartially investigate the alleged coup plot.

Consistent with the due process of the law, the 11-member Panel was sworn to an Oath of Secrecy administered by the Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice.

The investigators have thirty (30) days effective today to investigate, prepare and submit their report on the alleged coup plot.

The brief inauguration ceremony, chaired by the new National Security Adviser, Mr Abubakarr Suleiman Jeng was witnessed by the Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces, The Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the State Intelligence Services and The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser