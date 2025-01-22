As the 2026 elections approaches…

- Advertisement -

Many people in the country keep talking about a coalition for the 2026 presidential elections. Many citizens have been decrying the economic conditions under the presidency of President Adama Barrow. Critics of the regime have expressed dissatisfaction on the way things are going in the country.

One of the most criticised issues of the current government is the issue of corruption. Every now and again, media outlets report cases of severe corruption which end up being swept under the carpet. One hears these reports very often but hardly are there any charges leveled against individuals.

The argument of many observers is that if the country is to make any headway in economic development then it should take the fight against corruption seriously and start prosecuting culprits of economic corruption. There is hardly any example to be given as cases which have been successfully prosecuted.

It is true that many people are not satisfied with the economic conditions of the country or the performance of the government but it remains to be seen whether the political parties are ready and willing to put aside their differences so that they can present a united front against Adama Barrow in the coming elections.

Many political experts and analysts have stated that the only way to unseat Barrow will be through a coalition of the different political parties. As this has been done before in 2016, one would think that this is the road that opposition parties will take.

The Gambia is at a crossroads currently as many people wish to see that their political leaders take the bull by the horn to ensure that the interest of the people is put first so that the country can be transformed into a developed one. Perhaps the ordinary masses should wake up to the need and do what it takes to solve the problems.