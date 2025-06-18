Assembly finalises student revolving loan bill

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Students Revolving Loan Scheme which aims to provide an alternative funding source for students ineligible for government scholarships, to ensure broader access to tertiary education in the country, is at consideration stage in the National Assembly.

The bill was first introduced in June last year by the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof Pierre Gomez.

In Clause 4, the bill calls for assistance to students to finance their education and training activities, promote and facilitate the national ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

It also makes provision for the payment of tuition fees and related matters for post-secondary level students in accredited tertiary and higher educational institutions and provide funds to support students’ academic research and learning in established and registered post- secondary institutions and accredited programmes in The Gambia.

The bill also provides for the establishment of a board consisting of a chairperson with extensive knowledge and experience in administration, management or related field.

Other members of the board should be Permanent Secretaries from the ministries of higher education and finance. The board must also include an Executive Director, the Solicitor General and a representative of a recognised national student body.

The president of the Republic shall appoint the non-ex-officio members of the board in consultation with the Public Service Commission.

The bill will be read again on July 11 as announced by the Speaker of the House.