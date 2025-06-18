Witness says alleged PIU shooter said he was threatened by Jamaican

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Famara Badjie, a former colleague of Ousainou Bojang, the man accused of killing two policemen in 2023, yesterday testified as the 5th defence witness.

Both Badjie and Ousainou worked as security guards at a lodge in Brufut.

The witness testified that on the 12th September 2023, the day of the shooting of the policemen, the accused Ousainou, came to take over duties from him at about 7pm.

Badjie said when he returned the next morning at 7am, he met the accused person lying by the pool with a cutlass, looking worried.

“I asked him what the matter was and he responded that he was threatened by a Jamaican musician called Mr Cartel,” the witness told the court.

The witness said Ousainou Bojang also explained to him that he had a problem with his white lady and wants to go to Djouloulou in Southern Senegal to seek for spiritual help.

The witness informed the court that he himself was invited by the police after the incident and had made a statement there which was read in court.

Meanwhile, Lawyer A Sillah, counsel for the 2nd accused person, Amie Bojang, informed the court that the defence had gathered more evidence from the State which they want to incorporate in their affidavit opposing the application to prevent top government officials from giving evidence.

At this point, Justice Ebrima Jaiteh, ordered the two parties to file their processes before June 23, when the matter will be heard.