Brazilian arrested with ‘drugs’ at airport

By Olimatou Coker

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) and the Joint Airport Interdiction Task Force (JAITF) last week arrested 22 year old Ryan Gabriel Gomes Montoril, a Brazilian for alleged possession of 16,190 ecstasy pills.

Ousman Saidybah, spokesman of DLEAG, said the suspect who arrived onboard Air Maroc from Brussels was arrested at the arrival hall of the airport last Tuesday with the drugs concealed in a black travelling bag.

“In a similar but separate development, Dleag operatives stationed at Amdalai Border Post arrested one Abdoulie Faye, a 26 years old Senegalese residing in Kaolack with 100 pills of ecstasy concealed in a yellow nylon bag.”

He added that both suspects are currently in custody while further investigations into their respective matters continue.