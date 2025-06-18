ROW IN UDP

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The main opposition United Democratic Party is faced with cracks within its ranks that many observers think if left to fester, will threaten its cohesion and unity ahead of elections, just 18 months away.

At the heart of the crisis is a deep division over who will be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2026 presidential election.

Until now, that has never been an issue because veteran leader Ousainu Darboe is so revered that his position as candidate in every election was a foregone conclusion. However in recent times, there is a palpable feeling among large sections of party officials and supporters that the UDP needs a generational shift to a younger cadre of leaders that can resonate with and inspire the growing young population of voters.

Proponents of this idea believe that such a change will galvanise the country’s youths toward the party and also increase its chances of attracting neutrals.

One of the most talked about persons tipped to lead such a succession is KMC mayor Talib Bensouda. Though he hardly publicly admitted his ambition to succeed the veteran Darboe as flag bearer, his critics in the party said his actions and deeds ”which are becoming increasingly visible now”, suggest he is rallying support ahead of the party’s selection process in 2026. Bensouda’s supporters argued that his ‘charisma and popularity among people of different political persuasions’ makes him a valuable material for the party in the elections. He also enjoys admiration across many places for his ”quality leadership” in KMC.

However his critics in the party said he is trying to covertly organise a base, using his charm and, allegedly, money, to buy loyalties to hijack the flag bearer selection process.

The mayor of Banjul Rohey Malick Lowe accused Bensouda’s supporters in the party of targeting her with incessant insults and derogatory remarks in an attempt to discredit her while the party leadership watched in silence. She alleged that when it comes to flag bearer debate in the UDP, there are two camps: the Darboe and Bensouda camps.

On Monday night, Yankuba Darboe, the chairman of the West Coast region, another prodigal son of the party, accused Bensouda of trying to hijack the party toward his ambition to become flag bearer. “Even during tours, all you see are Talib Bensouda T-Shirts. UDP is not Talib’s party. My allegiance is solely to the leadership of Ousainu Darboe. If they tell me that has changed and it is now Talib, I will find my way somewhere else,” Yankuba Darboe said on Menbekering TV.

He also accused Bensouda of conducting political activities in West Coast without consulting him. “Any aspirant seeking the party’s presidential nomination must get my support as the region’s chairman. Without my support any such candidate’s goals will fail from the start,” Chairman Darboe said. Though many applauded Yankuba for his ‘straight talking’, others said his attitude of talking about internal party issues in public is wrong and not helping unity.

Meanwhile, the Kanifing mayor has not made any public reaction to the latest development but a short Facebook post he made and later deleted was very telling. It read: “We are close to the limit. The end is near.” Many believed Bensouda had almost decided to quit but was talked out of that decision by some members of the party. However some of his more hardlined supporters commenting on social media continue to call on him to leave the party ”in the face of all the hatred directed at him”.

As of yesterday, the party leadership has not made any public statement on the brewing tensions. The party had always maintained that the issue of flag bearer is premature and that all aspirants must wait until such time and to go through the party’s laid down rules and selection process. However many observers have said giving the aggressive nature of the debate, the matter should be decided sooner than later to allow filling any last minute cracks.

As the debate rages on, many Gambians, some claiming to be non -UDP supporters, have expressed disappointment with the conduct of its members. “I am not a UDP supporter but I have always loved an organised alternative political group that can always offer hope to the people. But tearing each other in public with such hate is very disappointing and immature of a group which boasts of seasoned intellectuals,” one commentator said. Another one said: “So if they all said they are the kings and queens controlling their respective regions and would not come together, how can anyone of them win a national election?”

Some other commentators though are hopeful that the frank and aggressive debate, albeit in public, will lead to a consensus among the party’s rank and file. Read some of the public views on the matter in the opinion pages in this paper.