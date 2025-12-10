Assembly increases its own budget to D649M from the proposed D569M

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly yesterday approved D59.3 billion as the national budget for the 2026 financial year, but curiously it increased its own budget from D569,160,811 initially proposed in the 2026 draft budget to D649,160,807 as approved by the plenary yesterday.

This represents an increase of D79.9 million from the amount estimated to what was approved yesterday. With this latest approval, the National Assembly’s budget will now increase from D466,066,726 approved for 2025 to D649,160,807 in 2026 representing an increase of D203,094,081 million.

Interestingly, lawmakers made a number of cuts in the budget lines of many institutions include the Office of the President.