Police say Brikama murder suspect lied about being a former soldier

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Police yesterday revealed that Sulayman Saidykhan, the 26-year-old suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Fatou Sambou, fabricated his claims of being a former soldier. Saidykhan initially told investigators he was dismissed from the Gambia Armed Forces in 2014 for drug-related offenses, but later admitted this was false.

According to the police spokesperson Cadet Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Modou Musa Sisawo, Saidykhan confessed during further interrogation that he had no military background and only lived at Yundum Barracks with his brother, a former military personnel.

- Advertisement -

Sisawo said the suspect claimed the military trousers he wore upon arrest were given to him by a friend, further contradicting his initial claims.

“The Gambia Police Force assures the public of a comprehensive, impartial, and transparent investigation into the murder. The police will provide further updates as the investigation progresses, keeping the public informed of developments in the case,” Sisawo added.