ASSEMBLY REJECTS SIS’S REQUEST TO OBSERVE RUSSIAN OIL INQUIRY

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly has denied the State Intelligence Services (SIS) access to participate in the ongoing parliamentary inquiry into the Russian oil saga as an observer, The Standard has been reliably informed.

The inquiry is being conducted by a joint committee of the National Assembly, including the Finance and Public Accounts Committee and the Public Enterprises Committee, who are looking into allegations of tax evasion, bribery, and irregularities linked to companies like Apogee FZC, Creed Energy Limited and Ultimate Beige Logistics, suspected of involvement in the importation and sale of petroleum products valued at about $30 million under suspicious circumstances.

- Advertisement -

“I can confirm that the SIS wrote to the National Assembly and requested permission to attend the National Assembly inquiry into the Russian Oil investigation as an observer.The permission was not granted by the Joint Committee of FPAC/PEC. The proceeding is however opened to the public,” Alhagie S Darboe, the committee chairperson confirmed to The Standard.

The inquiry was initiated following questions raised by NAMs about the handling and destination of large quantities of petroleum products imported via a Russian vessel, with concerns over failure to pay taxes and possible corruption involving senior officials. Despite the Financial Intelligence Unit completing a preliminary report and forwarding it to law enforcement and revenue authorities, no prosecutions or regulatory actions were taken, and a police investigation reportedly halted under unclear circumstances.

The National Assembly which has since taken the lead to investigate the issue has also barred journalists from covering several sessions of the inquiry, including testimonies from key institutions such as the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and Access Bank-Gambia Ltd, citing requests from some entities for in-camera sessions due to the sensitive nature of the information presented.

- Advertisement -

This has sparked criticisms from civic society and media advocates who argued that such secrecy undermines transparency and accountability, which are central to the inquiry’s purpose.

“It is concerning that the National Assembly joint committee looking into the petroleum products saga is allowing entities and individuals to testify in camera. This practice is inimical to transparency and accountability for which this inquiry was set up in the first place. Yes, the committee has authority to hear testimonies in camera when necessary but the decision should not be simple and easily made,” the executive director of the Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice’, Madi Jobarteh, said.