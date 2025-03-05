ASSEMBLY VOTES TO KEEP EXISTING REGISTER OF VOTERS, REJECTS DIASPORA VOTING

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

National Assembly Members yesterday voted to remove a clause in the Election Bill which calls for the invalidation of the existing register of voters.

The particular clause stated that “as from the coming into force of this Act, the existing register of voters shall cease to be valid and all eligible persons shall apply to be registered in accordance with the provisions of this Act”.

However, after tense deliberations and considerations, the joint committee of the Assembly recommended that the clause be removed from the bill.

In his defence for the clause to be removed, Justice Minister Dawda Jallow advised that the decision be left to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) since that area falls under their mandate. “If the IEC thinks there is a need for a general registration, it will do it. We also need to bear in mind that if this clause stays, immediately you passed this law, the existing voter register will be deleted and if there happens to be any by- election or indeed any election tomorrow, it cannot be conducted because legally there would have been no voter register,” Minister Jallow noted.

He said this could have an effect on any possible referendum which cannot take place until a new registration is conducted.

Despite strong arguments by some NAMs for the clause to be kept, it was removed by a vote, 26 to 5, with 2 NAMs abstaining from the vote.

Diaspora voting rejected

Meanwhile, the much clamoured diaspora voting has once again suffered a setback with 25 National Assembly Members, entirely from NPP and its ally NRP, as well as nominated and Independent members voting against it. Some 14 NAMs, mainly from the opposition UDP, voted yes.