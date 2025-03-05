Darboe advises IGP to avoid being perceived to be political  

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The leader of the main opposition United Democratic Party, Ousainu Darboe, has called on the Inspector General of Police to be careful with decisions that he makes, especially decisions that appear to be of political nature, because he is the brother in-law of President Barrow.

“As such, any actions taken by him that gives the impression of bias will be attributed to the fact that he’s the president’s brother in-law,” the UDP leader said at a press conference yesterday.

He noted that such a situation may be the case of one Baboucarr Bahoum, a supporter of the governing NPP.

Darboe called on the IGP to arrest and prosecute Bahoum for his seditious remarks against the people of Kiang.

Mr Bahoum had labelled the people of Kiang as ‘ungrateful’ after the NPP lost to UDP in the Massembeh Ward by –election last month.

IGP Seedy Touray at a press conference described Mr Bahoum’s comments as uncalled for but went ahead to say the NPP supporter’s apology is a ‘good will gesture’.

But addressing the matter at a press conference yesterday, Darboe said the case of Bahoum is a reflection of the level of ‘impunity’ in the Barrow government.

“What Bahoum did is outrageous and unacceptable. It is also not the position of the IGP to accept Bahoum’s apology, because it was directed at the people of Kiang, and not him (IGP),” Darboe said,

The UDP leader also addressed the reported cautioning by the police hierarchy of ASP Binta Njie, a senior police officer from Kiang who commented about Bahoum’s behaviour .

”She does not deserve to be punished. It is Bahoum who should be punished,” Darboe stated.

He alleged that there are several other police officers who are perceived to be opposition sympathisers and are facing victimisation in the force. “One of the people being threatened with transfer is my son in law, a very educated and dedicated police officer who is only being targeted because he is Ousainu Darboe’s son in-law,” Darboe alleged