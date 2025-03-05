Sait Matty says NPP, UDP consensus needed for new constitution

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Sait Matty Jaw, a political scientist and governance expert,has said a consensus between the ruling National Peoples Party and the opposition United Democratic Party, the parties with the majority seats in the National Assembly, is essential for achieving the country’s constitutional reform.

Speaking to The Standard in the wake of current efforts at negotiations ahead of the draft’s presentation for the crucial second reading, Jaw said the biggest huddle now is the need to pass the draft through the second reading stage.

“From there, perhaps, the possibility of organising broad-based consultations could be critical and necessary for having a new constitution. Eventually, I think the new constitution must not undermine certain principles of presidential terms and strong institutions and respect for human rights,” he added.

He also expressed optimism about the current efforts at reviving discussions over the draft

The Gambia’s constitutional building process has faced significant hurdles, despite efforts to create a new constitution that would usher in a third republic and strengthen democracy.

The process began with high hopes after the 2016 election, which ended a long-standing dictatorship. However, the proposed Constitution Promulgation Bill, 2020, was rejected in the National Assembly due to insufficient support, failing to meet the three-quarters majority required for it to be passed.

Public support for a new constitution remains strong, with 86% favouring a presidential term limit and widespread demand for reforms to replace the much maligned 1997 Constitution.

The recent government commitment to gazette a new draft constitution in 2024 signaled progress, but challenges remain in addressing past objections and fostering unity among lawmakers.

The 2024 draft, presented to the Assemblly on December 23, 2024, has been criticised for lacking adequate consultation and being heavily influenced by the executive branch, earning it the nickname “Barrow Papers”.

Critics also argued that it erodes democratic checks and balances, favouring executive power over meritocracy and public aspirations.