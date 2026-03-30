At 2,600 cases in 2025, TB numbers fall in Gambia

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By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia marked World TB Day with a renewed call for action as national figures revealed 2,600 tuberculosis cases were detected in 2025, despite a gradual decline in incidence to 142 per 100,000 people.

The commemoration, held in Sanyang in West Coast Region over the weekend, began with a march past attended by health officials, partners and community members, highlighting efforts to raise awareness and strengthen the country’s response to the disease.

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Marie Gomez, programme manager of the National Leprosy and Tuberculosis Control Programme, warned that despite the fall, TB remains a serious public health concern in the country.

She outlined the on-going interventions, including expanded diagnostic services, universal drug susceptibility testing, contact tracing, preventive treatment for vulnerable groups, and the nationwide implementation of Directly Observed Treatment. She said collective action driven by national leadership and community involvement should be stepped up to achieve success in the fight against TB.

Director of Health Promotion Michael Mendy, said tuberculosis remains a major global health challenge, with about 10.7 million cases and 1.2 million deaths recorded annually. He noted that The Gambia has made steady progress in recent years, citing a reduction in TB incidence from 158 cases per 100,000 in 2020 to 142 in 2023, alongside an 87 per cent treatment success rate.

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He added that the government continues to expand free diagnostic and treatment services nationwide, supported by innovations such as GeneXpert machines, digital tracking systems, and computer-aided chest X-ray screening. “The country has also maintained a steady supply of anti-TB drugs without stock outs,” he said.

Director Mendy attributed these gains to sustained political will under President Adama Barrow and support from partners, including the World Health Organisation, Medical Research Council, and the Global Fund.

WHO Country Representative Dr Nathan Bakyiata said although modest gains have been registered locally, the burden of TB remains visible in communities.

He cited findings from a 2025 screening exercise in Brufut, where more than 82 per cent of those screened showed symptoms requiring further investigation.

The event ended with calls for increased awareness, early testing, and sustained collaboration, as authorities maintain that the country remains on course to end tuberculosis if current efforts are strengthened.