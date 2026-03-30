GFA slams SoNA as mere ‘long list of promises and statistics’

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Opposition Gambia For All (GFA) party has reacted to President Barrow’s Thursday State of the Nation Address (SoNA) calling it “another long list of inputs, promises and statistics that do not reflect the daily struggles of ordinary people”.

In a statement released over the weekend, GFA wrote: “The nation deserves more than recycled speeches and selective storytelling. Gambians deserve leadership that is honest about the challenges we face and serious about solving them. The president boasted of a 5.9% GDP growth rate and a decline in inflation. Yet every Gambian who visits the market, pays school fees, or tries to keep the lights on knows that living standards continue to fall. Inflation may have slowed on paper, but prices remain painfully high. A statistic cannot feed a family, and it cannot hide the hardship people face every day.

“The president claimed improvements in groundnut and cereal productions. What he did not say is that his administration has presided over a collapse in agricultural productivity. Groundnut output last year was barely 60% of what it was under the previous Jammeh regime. No serious government should celebrate such decline. Farmers deserve policies that lift them out of poverty, not speeches that seek to gloss over failures. President Barrow said he was elected “to change systems.” After nearly a decade in office, Gambians see the opposite: continuity of dysfunction.

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“The recent National Assembly’s Special Select Committee exposed serious misconduct in the management of forfeited assets belonging to Jammeh – yet no accountability followed. The government claims to have implemented 60 TRRC recommendations, but the majority remain untouched. Transitional justice cannot be selective, delayed or politicised.

“It is troubling that the President speaks boldly about fighting corruption when the Anti-Corruption Commission was only confirmed in December 2025 – eight years into his tenure. Corruption did not wait for oversight: it flourished. Countless audit reports have documented misuse of public resources. Activating a Commission on the eve of an election raises legitimate questions about motive.

“The president briefly acknowledged irregular migration, calling it a loss of our youth. He is right – but he failed to confront the root cause. Gambians are not leaving because they want to; they are leaving because they see no opportunities at home. Celebrating a handful of overseas placements does nothing for the thousands risking their lives crossing the Atlantic.”

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GFA said the government should strive to ensure affordable cost of living through real economic reforms; revive agriculture with modern tools, fair pricing, and farmer-centred policies; create jobs at home that allow the young people to build their future with dignity; deliver quality healthcare and education for every family; implement the TRRC recommendations fully and transparently; fight corruption consistently, not selectively; and complete the constitutional reform Gambians were promised.