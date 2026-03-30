Barrow lays foundation for 75.7kms of roads

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President Adama Barrow has laid the foundation stones for the construction of 75.7 kilometres of feeder roads under the Gambia Inclusive and Resilient Agricultural Value Chain Development (Girav) Project in the North Bank Region.

The US$25 million initiative, funded by the World Bank, aims at enhancing market access, reducing post-harvest losses, and driving economic growth for smallholder farmers.

The ceremonies took place across the districts of Lower Niumi, Jokadu, and the Baddibus, marking a major push to improve rural connectivity and support key agricultural activities in horticulture, rice, and cashew production.

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Speaking in Njawara, Lower Baddibu, President Barrow described the feeder roads as essential infrastructure linking remote farming areas directly to major roads and markets.

“Agriculture remains the backbone of The Gambia’s economy, employing a significant portion of the population, and better roads will address longstanding challenges in transporting goods efficiently, boosting farmers’ incomes, and reducing post-harvest losses,” he said.

Franklin Mutahakana, the World Bank country representative, underscored the critical role of feeder roads in addressing high post-harvest losses stemming from poor infrastructure. He noted that while agriculture employs about 70% of the Gambian workforce, many face declining productivity and informal working conditions.

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The new roads will improve market access for smallholders, stimulate economic growth, enhance food security, and create jobs. Mutahakana commended the government’s commitment to the sector and called on contractors and supervising consultants to deliver the project on time and to high standards of quality.

Local voices welcomed the initiative, with Marie Mendy, the female representative, and Momodou S Bah, the youth representative, reassuring President Barrow of their continued support. They appealed for additional skills centres in the region to empower young people and expand economic opportunities.

The specific road segments include 7.3km from Kerr Jatta to Ndofan, 9km from Fass Njaga Choi to Maneh, and 5.8km from Kerr Selen to Kerr Sidik, among others. Officials expect the roads to ease the movement of people, goods, and services, boosting local trade, improving access to social services, and unlocking the economic potential of rural Gambia.