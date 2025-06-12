BAC acquires heavy-duty machines to boost services

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Brikama Area Council (BAC), under the leadership of Chairman Yankuba Darboe, has announced the arrival of heavy machines to boost its fleet of service vehicles.

“Today, we officially received two brand-new heavy-duty bulldozers and a JCB shovel, which will join our fleet of public works and waste management machinery. This latest acquisition forms part of our D101M heavy equipment procurement project launched last year,” a statement by BAC said yesterday.

- Advertisement -

The council said the plants are a significant milestone in its collective efforts to enhance service delivery and infrastructure development across the West Coast Region (WCR).

“We are also pleased to inform the public that five compactor garbage trucks, one skip loader truck, and ten large skip bins are scheduled for final delivery by early next month.

“What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that all of these assets were purchased using tax revenues collected by the Brikama Area Council—without any loans, debts, or external donor support. These investments have been realised within just 18 months of this administration’s tenure in office,” the new BAC management boasted.

- Advertisement -

It said the moment is a powerful testimony to what is possible when public resources are protected, and good governance prevails. “It affirms our long-held belief that The Gambia can fund its development needs independently—provided we eliminate corruption, mismanagement, fraud, and the embezzlement of public funds. We extend our deepest appreciation to the people of West Coast Region for their continued trust and support. Your tax contributions are being put to work, and we remain committed to delivering results that uplift lives and communities,” BAC said.