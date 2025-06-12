Ambassador Liu hosts China-Gambia Bantaba

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, Liu Jin, recently hosted media practitioners who had visited China, at an event marking the 5 China-Gambia ‘Bantaba,’ held at the Chinese Embassy in Bijilo. The event provided a platform for the practitioners to share their experiences and impressions of their visit to China.

Ambassador Liu emphasised that the ‘Bantaba’ was an excellent opportunity for those who had visited China to share, exchange ideas, and build friendships.

- Advertisement -

He also noted that the participants’ visit had offered them valuable firsthand insights into China’s societal, economic, and social progress, presenting a perspective that differed from Western media narratives.

The Ambassador also mentioned that the embassy had invited approximately 500 Gambians to visit China in the first half of the year.

“These individuals represented various sectors, participating in around 100 exchange programmes across different areas. He highlighted that the attendees included government officials from almost all cabinet ministries, with over 200 participants from the central government. Additionally, there were 22 participants from local governments, representing all five regions and two cities, along with 22 from the National Assembly, with a third of its members having attended seminars in China,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He added that 36 participants came from business communities, 22 from educational institutions, 25 from the media, and 23 from cultural and art sectors, noting that these efforts aim to promote exchange between the two countries across all walks of life.

Arret Jatta, one of the participants, described her visit as “a memorable one that I will not forget in a hurry.”

She added: “Each experience through our seminar in China has left an indelible mark on us, shaping our perspectives and fostering a deeper appreciation for the rich tapestry of China. We got the opportunity to explore different parts of China, met its amazing people, and enjoyed its delicious cuisine.”

Essa Bah, another participant, said: “Prior to my China experience, I had heard many positive things about the country and its wonderful people through research and colleagues who had visited there before me. My own experience, though just for a week, exceeded my high expectations. It was amazing.”

Fatoumatta Drammeh, also a participant thanked the ambassador and The People’s Republic of China for putting up with a such a wonderful seminar in Beijing for them. “We are grateful for the opportunity and pray that more people in the media benefit from similar experiences,” she said.