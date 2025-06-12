UTG, Qatar University to transform business education in Africa

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The University of The Gambia has recently entered a partnership with the Qatar University to transform business education in Africa.

As part of requirement for the partnership, both institutions yesterday commenced a 5 days Curriculum Transformation Workshop held at the School of Business and Public Administration at UTG Faraba campus.

The partnership which started a year ago is part of the Qatar University Africa Business Education Project.

Prof Herbert Robinson, the vice chancellor at The University of The Gambia, said the project has three components including the strategic business plan, which provides the context of the business school and the direction they want to follow.

“The second component is the curriculum transformation and the third is the research capacity building.”

He said the workshop is designed to help the UTG develop or review its curriculum to modernise it is that it will address some of the key issues in The Gambia.

“The whole idea is to transform business education in Africa because it is businesses that drive growth in their context.”

He said the UTG Business School will engage with the Lead Project Coordinator from Qatar Business School to look at all aspects of its curriculum and see how they can effect changes that will leave impact.

Professor Habib Mahama, from the Qatar University College of Business and a renowned scholar in curriculum development and educational reform, said: “I think the motivating factor behind this project was to build enduring relationships globally, and this relationship has started with five African business schools. We share a common interest in educating the leaders of tomorrow.”

35 lecturers are currently taking part in this 5 day curriculum transformation workshop.