Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Gambia News

BAC revenue rises to D244M in 2025

Arret 21

By Arret Jatta

The Brikama Area Council (BAC) has announced a significant increase in revenue, rising to D244 million in 2025, representing a growth of D90 million from the previous year.

Contacted to explain this achievement Yankuba Darboe, chairman of the BAC, attributed the success to a data-driven approach to revenue collection.

“We started data collection of all our revenue sources, which means we know what the collectors are supposed to collect for their respective zones,” Chairman Darboe explained.

He added that this approach enabled the council to track revenue streams and identify areas for improvement.

He noted that despite falling short of the ambitious D340 million budget target for 2025, BAC was able to increase revenue by D90 million.

“Looking ahead to 2026, we set a more realistic budget target of D290 million, with a goal to maximise revenue to D300 million, aiming for a budget surplus of over D10 million,” he said.

