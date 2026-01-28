Prof Yaffa: Why I will run for president  

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Following his declaration to run for president, Professor Sidat Yaffa of University of The Gambia, has told The Standard that his motivation came from a burning desire to serve the country in an even more bigger platform so that the lives of every citizen can be better than their current state.

Yaffa said his political group, The Gambia Movement, belongs to every Gambian with a shared vision and it is therefore a national party.

“We shall engage other parties with a view of forming a very strong and formidable coalition, hopefully before May. In fact five political parties have already started engaging us to draw up a framework for a new coalition, ” Prof Yaffa said.

According to Yaffa, if elected into office, his movement has four areas of priority that it intends to implement within 24 months. He said these are: peace and security, food and nutrition, affordable health care and quality education.

Yaffa who served as a Dean of the School of Agriculture, Environmental Sciences. He is also director of the UTG/WASCAL doctoral research programme on climate change and education. Yaffa specialised in agriculture and climate change research among other fields.