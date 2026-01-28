spot_img
spot_img
33.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Prof Yaffa: Why I will run for president  

- Advertisement -
Oli 19

By Olimatou Coker

Following his declaration to run for president, Professor Sidat Yaffa of University of The Gambia, has told The Standard that his motivation came from a burning desire to serve the country in an even more bigger platform so that the lives of every citizen can be better than  their current state.

Yaffa said his political group, The Gambia Movement, belongs to every Gambian with a shared vision and it is therefore a national party.

- Advertisement -

“We shall engage other parties with a view of forming a very strong and formidable coalition, hopefully before May. In fact five political parties have already started engaging us to draw up a framework for a new coalition, ” Prof Yaffa said.

According to Yaffa, if elected into office, his movement has four areas of priority that it intends to implement within 24 months. He said these are: peace and security, food and nutrition, affordable health care and quality education.

Yaffa who served as a Dean of the School of Agriculture, Environmental Sciences. He is also director of the UTG/WASCAL doctoral research programme on climate change and education. Yaffa specialised in agriculture and climate change research among other fields.

Previous article
Jarra demands D10M compensation from King FM for alleged wrongful termination
Next article
BAC revenue rises to D244M in 2025
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions