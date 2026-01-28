Jarra demands D10M compensation from King FM for alleged wrongful termination

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Ebrima Jarra, a famous Mandinka-language radio presenter, has demanded D10 million in compensation from his former employer, King FM, over what he alleged as wrongful termination of his contract.

The claim has been lodged through his legal counsel against the Chief Executive Officer of the station, Alagie Secka.

- Advertisement -

Jarra declined to comment when contacted, referring all inquiries to his lawyer, Lamin J Darbo who confirmed that legal proceedings are being initiated.

The dispute stems from the termination of Jarra’s contract last year following what the station described as a misunderstanding with management. Details of the disagreement were not made public.

Last week, Secka addressed staff during a live broadcast on King FM, where he acknowledged the existence of Jarra’s claim against the station.

- Advertisement -

The matter is expected to be mentioned in court in the coming weeks.