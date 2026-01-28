Night club shooting suspect denied bail over public safety concern 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Kanifing magistrates’ court yesterday denied bail to one Salieu Gaye, the suspect behind a shooting incident at a night club in Fajara, a little over a week ago. The court cited public safety concerns and ongoing investigations into the case as the reason for refusing bail.

Gaye, who is accused of attempting to murder Muhammad Buharry Mendy, pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of firearms.

In refusing bail, Magistrate A Manneh, acknowledged the fundamental rights of the accused, including the right to personal liberty and the presumption of innocence, but noted that these rights are not absolute and may be restricted in the interest of justice.

“The allegations of offence of attempted murder are a grave offence involving violence against a person likewise, the allegation of unlawful possession of firearms raises concerns of public safety,” Magistrate Manneh said.

The court was told that the victim, Muhammad Buharry Mendy, is still in hospital and has not yet given a statement, and that granting bail to the accused could prejudice the investigation.

But the defence counsel B. Badjie argued that the denial of bail would be a violation of the accused’s constitutional right.

The case was adjourned to February 11, when the court will reconsider the bail application.