Man gets 2 years for assault

By Fatou Gassama

The Brusubi Magistrates Court yesterday sentenced one Buba Gianna to a 2 years mandatory jail term with hard labour after he was found guilty of a single count of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

According to police prosecutors, the accused, on or about the 1st of September 2025 in Brufut, unlawfully assaulted Mamadi Gianna by stabbing him with a knife on his right rib causing him grievous bodily harm.

The prosecution called four witnesses and tendered three exhibits including a medical report and a knife.

In his ruling, Magistrate Kebba Baldeh said he is convinced by the evidence before the court that the accused was the assailant and he with intent inflicted grievous bodily harm on the victim without any lawful reason.

“I therefore pronounce that in accordance with section with section 144 of the Evidence Act, the charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm preferred against the accused person has been proven beyond reasonable doubt by prosecution,” the magistrate said.

He further added that the demeanor of the accused during the trial was not remorseful and he made no effort to clarify the allegations submitted by the witnesses. “The convict is hereby sentenced to a mandatory two years imprisonment with hard labour and he is also ordered to compensate the complainant the sum of D25,000 in default to serve six months imprisonment,” Magistrate Baldeh ruled.