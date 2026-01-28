Barrow urged to solve inter-village land disputes in Kombo

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Mansa Sumareh, a supporter of the governing National People’s Party and former chief driver at State House, has said President Barrow’s focus should now be to resolve the many inter-village disputes in the Kombo area.

Speaking to The Standard, Sumareh, a close and longtime ally of the president observed there are many unresolved land disputes between between villages in Kombo, from east to south, that requires government’s efforts at diffusing tensions, adding that the president’s legacy is incomplete without resolving those potential sources of serious conflict, one which even led to the killing of a man in Gunjur -Berending.

” There is no way these communities can resolve these disputes by themselves and so Barrow should take this matter up as part of his legacy ”, Sumareh said.

Removal of alkalolu

He also advised government against removing village heads over alleged state land stealing when senior government officials often involved in those acts are not touched.

Sumareh further said alkalolu should not be removed for political reasons arguing that even President Jammeh kept alkalolu in office whose family members or children are known opposition figures.