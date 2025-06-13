Bah family sues Jammeh, lands ministry, others over Duwasu land 

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Jibi and Pateh Bah and their family have sued former president Yahya Jammeh, the Ministry of Lands, and the village alkalo over ownership of a huge swathe of land in Duwasu village, Kombo East. The alkalo, Yaya Nyassi, has since died.

In 1990, Alhaji Yorro Bah acquired substantial land from the indigenes of Duwasu village for agricultural and residential use. Part of the land was later given to Yahya Jammeh.

Yorro Bah has since died but his son Jibi and brother Pateh want the land returned to them.

They claimed that the houses built by Yorro were destroyed by Alkalo Nyassi; planted trees uprooted.

They included the ministry of lands in the suit claiming it facilitated the official transfer of the land to Yahya Jammeh.

Following the filing of the suit, the plaintiffs were unable to serve Jammeh as he lives in Equatorial Guinea and they could not serve him with the court processes through diplomatic channel.

During the last court sitting, the deceased alkalo was replaced by his son, Momodou Nyassi, in the suit. The Ministry of Lands did not appear and has not participated in the trial.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Nfansu Conteh, the alkalo of Farabantang appeared in court to testify as a defence witness and was cross-examined by lawyer Emmanuel Chime, lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Alkalo Conteh testified said the land transaction was done in his presence and that the land belonged to the people of Duwasu village.

The matter was adjourned for address.

The Bah family is seeking a high court declaration that the portion of land given to Jammeh should be returned to them.

They are also demanding a D5 million compensation for the destruction of their houses and trees.

In addition, they want an injunction restraining the defendants from further trespassing on the properties.