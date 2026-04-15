Banjul meeting: Senegal vows leadership role in curbing GBV 

The Senegalese Minister of Family, Social Action, and Solidarity, Maimouna Dieye, participated in the First Ladies’ Forum on Zero Tolerance for Gender-Based Violence (GBV), held in Banjul on 9th to 10th April.

Organised under the auspices of the Gambian authorities, the high-level meeting on GBV in Banjul took place in the presence of the First Lady of The Gambia, Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, and brought together government officials, representatives of regional and international organisations, as well as technical and financial partners.

Minister Dieye commended the initiative and thanked the Gambian authorities, particularly the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Affairs, Fatou Kinteh, for providing an excellent forum for discussion. She reiterated that gender-based violence is one of the most widespread human rights violations, with serious consequences for the health, dignity, and empowerment of women and girls.

Addressing the national situation, Ms Dieye indicated that the prevalence of gender-based violence (GBV) in Senegal is estimated at 31.9 per cent, highlighting a major challenge for development and the preservation of human capital. She reaffirmed the commitment of the highest state authorities, under the leadership of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to a zero-tolerance policy towards all forms of violence against women and girls.

The minister also emphasised the strategic role of the SWEDD+ Senegal project, considered a key tool for preventing and responding to GBV.

This programme has notably strengthened the mapping of services, referral mechanisms, and community-based support systems in 66 local authorities.

She commended the mobiliation of first ladies as a crucial lever for driving lasting change and reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to the roadmap of the Regional Working Group on Gender-Based Violence.

She called for increased mobiliation of states and partners to make zero tolerance a reality. Ms Dieye concluded by appealing for strengthened solidarity in support of the protection of women and girls.

APA