Banjul North NAM berates Assembly for lack adjournment debate 

By Arret Jatta

Hon. Modou L. Bah, National Assembly Member for Banjul North, has strongly criticised the National Assembly’s decision to adjourn without holding its customary adjournment debate, describing the move as “unjustifiable and unacceptable”.

In the last adjournment on Wednesday, Hon Alhagie Mbowe, Member for Upper Saloum made the proposal under Standing Order clauses 54 (b) and (c) to adjourn without debate. This is the third time in a row parliament is adjourning without debate.

In his reaction, Hon Bah expressed disappointment and frustration with the decision, saying the Assembly is not taking matters affecting their constituencies and the country seriously. According to Hon. Bah, adjournment debate is a crucial opportunity for Members to raise pressing issues. He lamented that this lack of debate is becoming a trend, with the majority camp often adjourning sessions without debate, denying Members the chance to raise concerns on behalf of their constituents.

He added that debate is essential for addressing pressing issues such as high electricity tariffs, sand mining and wildlife protection. He cited the recent killing of a crocodile in Sandu and a hippopotamus last year as issues that concerned environmentalists and could have been discussed had there been an adjournment debate. He accused the majority camp of being behind the decision to skip debates.