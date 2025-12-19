Patriotic Citizens to march for return of Halifa Sallah

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

A group calling itself Concern Patriotic Citizens Movement has announced that it will stage a peaceful march to the residence of Halifa Sallah of PDOIS to appeal to him to reconsider his decision not to make himself available for any elections.

In a correspondence shared with The Standard on the matter, the group said the march will start at the Serekunda School ground on Sunday afternoon. “The sole purpose of this peaceful match is to appeal to Hon. Halifa Sallah to reconsider his previous declaration not to contest again for the presidency of The Gambia, and to encourage him to rejoin the national political race in the interest of the Gambian people,” the group said.

The group stated that the former Serekunda lawmaker has a long-standing legacy of sacrifice, integrity and dedication to the liberation and development of The Gambia, especially during the nation’s trying moments.

It revealed that a permit has been granted by the police for them to stage their peaceful march.