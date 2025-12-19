AFRIVAC mobilises the private sector, donates 50 million CFA francs worth of supplies to the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene to support child vaccination

- Advertisement -

Press release



Dakar (Senegal), December 15th, 2025 — On Saturday, December 13th, 2025, AFRIVAC organized a large-scale charity dinner at the King Fahd Palace in support of vaccination. The event brought together a wide range of private actors and international partners committed to children’s health in Africa.

At the end of this evening of solidarity, a total of 50 million CFA francs (50,000,000 FCFA) was raised thanks to contributions from companies, partner organizations, committed citizens, and influential figures. This amount will enable a concrete response to the needs expressed by the Senegalese Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene. In accordance with international standards, the process of acquiring vaccines and vaccination supplies will be conducted through a mechanism involving the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and SEN-Pharmacie Nationale d’Approvisionnement.

This success reinforces the idea of Professor Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Chair of the AFRIVAC Board of Directors, who stated in her speech: “We can no longer depend exclusively on external funding; it is time to build an endogenous, innovative model based on the mobilization of local resources and public-private partnerships.”

It also demonstrates the relevance of the public-private partnership model promoted by AFRIVAC, which aims to sustain endogenous co-financing of vaccination and strengthen Africa’s health sovereignty. It was in this spirit that Mr. Serigne Mbaye, Secretary General of the Ministry of Health and Public Hygiene, representing Dr. Ibrahima Sy, Minister of Health and Public Hygiene, made the following appeal: “Every contribution, every commitment is a brick in the edifice of our health sovereignty.”

- Advertisement -

AFRIVAC thanks all donors, partners, participants, and artiste (Philip Monteiro, Carlou D, Saintrick and Bideew Bou Bess) for their commitment to a future where every African child will have access to vaccination.