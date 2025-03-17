Barrow calls for global unity to end Islamophobia

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has called for global unity to combat Islamophobia during his address on the International Day for Combating Islamophobia, observed on 15 March.

The president futher emphasised that Islamophobia fosters division, hostility, and societal instability. He highlighted the core teachings of Islam, which promote peace and tolerance, urging nations to address rising anti-Muslim sentiments worldwide.

As Chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), President Barrow also stressed the importance of collective efforts to counter discrimination and protect Muslim communities. He called for promoting interfaith dialogue and understanding to build harmonious societies.

“Islam is a religion of peace, compassion, and beauty. Its teachings put great emphasis on justice, mercy, and the purity of human life. The Holy Qur’an reminds us that, “Whoever saves one life, it is as if they have saved all of humanity” (5:32). This is a profound testament to the value Islam places on every individual, regardless of their faith or background,” he said.

Mr Barrow added that despite the universal values that bind humanity, some people face discrimination, violence, and exclusion, simply for their faith.

He said such acts undermine the principles of justice, freedom, and human dignity that all nations must uphold.

“Islamophobia divides societies, breeds hostility, and threatens the harmony we strive to build in an increasingly interconnected world. As leaders, nations, and a global community, we must stand united to take concrete steps to combat Islamophobia. We must work together to dispel stereotypes, challenge hate speech, and build bridges of understanding and harmony. Together, we must ensure that no community is marginalised because of their religion.”