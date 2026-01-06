Barrow calls off opposition’s coalition bluff

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

President Barrow has criticised attempts by the opposition parties to form a coalition against him insisting that he will beat all of even if they succeed in forming an alliance.

Speaking at a weekend rally in Mamuda, Barrow said even his biggest challenger the UDP has now changed their messaging from assuming he has no supporters to now believing that they cannot remove him by themselves alone.

“When this party (NPP) was being formed, my opponents said I have no supporters and that they are going to remove me from office in 2021. But six years today, the opposition is now saying ‘we can only remove President Barrow through a coalition. Even the UDP has lost trust in itself and have given up. They are now saying they need other parties to join them to be able to challenge me,” the president teased.

He questioned how the UDP could secure victory in the election when it has now been “divided into three parties”.

The president said some new political parties are “brief case parties”.

“Be aware of them,” Barrow advised his supporters. “They are coming to you [NPP supporters] because they know they stand no chance against President Barrow. But I know you will not accept these brief case parties. They have not brought any developments to the people and they have not benefited Gambia in any way, shape or form. They cannot point to any single development they have accomplished since they formed these parties. So I call on you supporters to stay united and do not let them come between you,” Barrow said.