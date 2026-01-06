NAM WARNS SENEGAL’S ENCROACHMENT INTO GAMBIA RISKS FURTHER TENSIONS

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly Member for Brikama South, bordering the Casamance region of Senegal, has accused Senegal of breaching Gambian territorial boundaries around the border village of Darsilami by patrolling and building structures in an area agreed by both countries to remain a buffer until a proper demarcation takes place.

According to Hon Lamin J Sanneh, these violations are a common occurrence by Senegalese security forces who are often armed.

- Advertisement -

“There is a strong agreement by the ministers of interior and defense of the two countries that these contentious areas should remain as a buffer until the demarcation is done, and that only a joint border patrol consisting of both Senegalese and Gambian security personnel would be allowed. But to our dismay, the Senegalese are now coming alone to patrol the area and have now gone to the extent of building structures there. They dug boreholes, built a mosque and a school taking our children to read French,” Hon Sanneh said.

He said this problem only started in 2017 when the Senegalese border guards moved from their original positions at the southern tip of the border to come closer to Darsilami where they put up a security check point right by the Darsilami night club.

“They have since been occupying that particular area, claiming it was theirs. They also claimed they have an Alkalo (village head) one Sessou Badjie, a self-imposed alkalo who is recognised by the Senegalese government when actually he was a refugee from Casamance who was given a space by the Gambian community to settle in that area. Now he is turning that place to be part of Senegalese territory right before our own eyes,” Hon Sanneh lamented.

- Advertisement -

He added that this encroachment has angered the youths of Darsilami who have vowed to resist it and have often come in confutation with the Senegalese, with the latest standoff between them happening as recent as last week.

According to the lawmaker, President Barrow and his ministers who know about this ongoing border tensions should come up with an impactful response to avert further escalations.

“I want to believe that this is a very dangerous thing which needs urgent resolution before it degenerates into a conflict,” Hon Sanneh warned.