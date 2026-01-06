Beyond blame – confronting the roots of irregular migration

- Advertisement -

The recent tragedy of a boat capsizing shortly after departing from the Island of Jinack on the perilous route to Europe has once again plunged the nation into grief. With many would-be migrants confirmed dead and scores still missing, families are mourning, communities are shaken, and the conscience of the country is disturbed. This is not merely an isolated accident at sea; it is a painful reminder of a persistent national crisis that refuses to be wished away.

In the aftermath, familiar lines have been drawn. The government has sought to downplay the gravity of the migration situation, pointing to efforts made in job creation, skills training, and awareness campaigns. The opposition and civil society activists, on the other hand, have squarely blamed the government, arguing that worsening economic conditions, unemployment, and a deficit of hope continue to push young people toward dangerous journeys. While these exchanges may score political points, they do little to address the coffins returning, or not returning, home.

Irregular migration is, at its core, a symptom of deeper structural problems. Young people do not abandon their homes, families, and culture on a whim. They leave because they feel trapped between limited opportunities and rising expectations in a globalised world.

Underemployment, low wages, corruption, poor access to finance, and the perception that merit is often unrewarded all contribute to a sense of stagnation. When hope erodes, risk becomes acceptable, even fatal risk.

Downplaying the crisis is both insensitive and counterproductive.

Acknowledging the scale of the problem is the first step toward solving it. At the same time, reducing the debate to government-versus-opposition rhetoric oversimplifies a complex issue that has evolved over decades and implicates society as a whole.

The way forward demands sincerity, not slogans. Government must move beyond policy documents to measurable action: creating sustainable jobs, revitalising agriculture and fisheries, supporting small and medium enterprises, and ensuring transparency in public recruitment and resource allocation.

Migration awareness campaigns must be honest, showing not only the dangers of the journey but also credible alternatives at home.

Equally, families, community leaders, religious institutions, and the media have a role to play in reshaping narratives that glorify “the back way” as success. Development partners must align support with local realities, not donor priorities alone.

The victims of the Jinack tragedy deserve more than condolences. They deserve a national reckoning – one that replaces denial and blame with courage, accountability, and a shared commitment to making staying a viable, dignified choice.