Barrow, Darboe congratulate Chinese president on national congress

President Adama Barrow and main opposition leader Ousainu Darboe have written congratulatory letters to the Chinese head of state on the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) underway in Beijing. President Xi Jinping is the general secretary of the CPC Central Committee.

In his letter, President Barrow, on behalf of The Gambia government and people extended “warmest congratulations” to President Xi, expressed his belief that China will continue to enjoy great development, peace and prosperity under his “able leadership” and that the existing political goodwill between the two countries will continue to be mutually beneficial.

In his letter, UDP leader Ousainu Darboe hailed President Xi’s leadership and vision and said under his stewardship, China transformed from being a poor developing country to a global power. “The Belt and Road Initiative propounded by President Xi has profoundly impacted the world,” he wrote while wishing the CPC a “fruitful and successful congress”.

Invitation to Cuba

Meanwhile in an unrelated development, President Barrow yesterday received an envoy from the Cuban president, Miguel-Diaz Canel, inviting him to visit the island country on a date to be decided. The Gambian leader said he was happy to receive the envoy and thanked his colleague for the invitation.

Ruben Abelenda who delivered the message at State House in Banjul, stated that the message was meant to strengthen bilateral ties between The Gambia and Cuba. He described the relationship between the two countries as “very strong” and said a state visit will further intensify the existing cordial relations.

Cuba has over the years supported The Gambia in the health sector.