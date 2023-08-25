Barrow decorates outgoing State House Ecomig commander

President Adama Barrow has yesterday conferred on Major Abdoulaye Camara the insignia of the Commander of the Order of the Republic of The Gambia for his outstanding role serving the country as detachment commander of ECOMIG at State House and Principal Protection Officer to the president since 2017.

In an emotional tone, President Barrow expressed admiration for Major Camara, who he said had served him and The Gambia with honour. He said it was a difficult moment for him to bid him farewell, reflecting on their first encounter during the political impasse.

“My heart is heavy today. Major Camara is like a son to me, and what he did for The Gambia will never be forgotten. I and my family will dearly miss him,” President Barrow said.

The President went on to say that the good that one does always manifests itself. He encouraged and prayed for Major Camara to excel in his future endeavours.

According to the citation read by Secretary to Cabinet Alieu Njie, Major Camara had selflessly served The Gambia and promoted harmony between the ECOMIG contingent and the Gambia security service. He also demonstrated a high level of professionalism and instilled service values in his team with the highest standard of integrity and respect.

In his vote of thanks, Major Camara commended the president for creating a conducive environment for him to serve. He said he greatly admired and had also learned a lot from him. He equally thanked the security services of the Gambia for the smooth cooperation throughout his service.

The event was attended by cabinet ministers, senior government officials, the Senegalese Ambassador to The Gambia, the ECOWAS Head of Mission and members of the Ecomig forces.