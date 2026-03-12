Barrow holds talks with leaders of Kuwait, UAE and Jordan

- Advertisement -

By Ya Awa Touray

Communications Officer, MoFA

President Adama Barrow held telephone conversations on Tuesday with the leaders of Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan to discuss the evolving situation in the Middle East, particularly the recent attacks by Iran targeting several countries in the region.

President Barrow, in his capacity as chairman of the 15th Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, expressed grave concern over the attacks and reaffirmed The Gambia’s solidarity with the governments and peoples of the affected countries, while emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to prevent further escalation.

Talking to Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, President Barrow expressed deep concern over the recent attacks by Iran and reaffirmed The Gambia’s support for the State of Kuwait in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and stability.

The Crown Prince conveyed the greetings of Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait, and expressed appreciation to President Barrow for his gesture of solidarity and support.

President Barrow also spoke with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Gambian leader expressed strong concern over the attacks by Iran, noting that such actions represent a serious violation of state sovereignty and pose a threat to regional peace and stability. He reaffirmed The Gambia’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for measures aimed at safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and the safety of its people.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed thanked President Barrow for The Gambia’s supportive stance. Both leaders stressed the importance of halting military escalation and prioritising dialogue and diplomacy to preserve regional and international stability.

President Barrow also held a telephone conversation with King Abdullah II of Jordan. The two leaders discussed the security situation in the region following the recent attacks by Iran. King Abdullah II underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to restore calm through dialogue and diplomatic channels. He also warned against exploiting the current situation to restrict the freedom of worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque or alter the historical and legal status quo in the West Bank and Gaza.

President Barrow emphasised the need for restraint, respect for international law and the protection of civilians.

In closing, President Barrow reiterated The Gambia’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and called for collective international efforts to promote peace, security and stability in the Middle East.